Gulfport Memorial Day ceremony gives veterans a moment to reflect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In Gulfport, more than a hundred people started their day by honoring and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
For so many, Memorial Day is a solemn day of reflection. For them, the names and the numbers represent comrades and friends.
For air force veteran Mark Lancaster, Memorial Day brings back a flood of memories.
As he sat in the crowd under Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park for Gulfport’s Memorial Day ceremony, he couldn’t help but think of a fellow airman he lost in Korea.
“I could hear him talking to me on the headset in the mission before he went down, and then to hear the emergency locator transmitter go off to indicate that he had ejected from his aircraft. It took us 18 hours to find him, and it didn’t turn out well," he said.
For some, the memories are ones they’d rather forget. Even at 96 years old, it never gets any easier for World War II and Korean War veteran Sgt. Prentiss Mellen.
“It’s hard to bring back those memories. They were not happy and such a waste of good men it was," said Sgt. Mellen.
But even so, the pain can’t erase the importance of saying thank you to those men and women who paid that ultimate sacrifice.
“They died not only loving this country, but loving what they did," said Lancaster.
The ceremony, which was led by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the city of Gulfport, included a special recognition of prisoners of war and those missing in action. For Patriot Guard Rider Sandie Schlett, it was a chance to honor her cousin.
“He was MIA in Vietnam in 1970, and then they found his remains. And so, he was killed in action in Vietnam. And he lived near our family and was close to us, and so, thinking about him and the thousands of others," said Schlett.
For William Strickland, a Vietnam veteran with three purple hearts and a bronze star, he sees the ceremony as a reminder to all that Memorial Day is more than just a day off.
“Some don’t realize that some gave all, their lives, to be able to take that day off," he said.
The featured speaker for Monday’s ceremony was VFW Past State Commander Charles Purchner, who served 20 years in the United States Air Force.
