Gulfport firefighter now recovering after motorcycle accident

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mark Hilley was on his usual father/daughter bike ride one Friday afternoon on Scarborough Road. This ride was like the hundreds that Hilley had taken over the years, or so he thought it would be.
“I’m always ultra conservative,” said Hilley. “I take the back roads. I don’t take the highway.”
Safety is always first to Hilley. With over 40 years of experience on motorcycles, Hilley said that he would never consider throwing his leg over a bike without a helmet.
It seemed like every other bike ride until, “I had just shifted into second gear, hit some gravel. Next thing I know we’re flipping, and I woke up, and I’m in a helicopter flying to USA,” Hilley told WLOX.
Hilley’s fourteen year-old daughter Natalie escaped with minor scrapes and bruises.
But Hilley was not so fortunate.
“I had bilateral pneumothoraxes, blood around my heart, a completely collapsed right lung, a lacerated live, lacerated spleen and a lacerated kidney," Hilley said. "I had nine broken ribs and a wrist fracture.”
Hilley said as a 20-year first responder being on this side of an accident, for the first time, was very different.
“This whole thing has been physically, obviously, but emotionally devastating, yet at the same time liberating," said Hilley.
Liberating because the accident help to refocus his priorities.
“This whole think has helped me to realize what matters the most, and that’s my family,” Hilley said. His wife, Carla Hilley, never left his side.
“She slept on the ICU floor next to me," said Hilley.
She stayed there “until they got a recliner for me,” said Carla, Hilley’s wife.
An avid musician, Hilley said music is a very important part of his life. During his recovery, Hilley said his sister Lisa sent him a song to listen to while he was working to get out of bed. That song was Keith Urban’s Burden.
“I’d never heard the song,” said Hilley. “When Carla played it for me, I nearly passed out,” Hilley said.
“He cried like a baby,” said Carla. She said the song is about a sister carrying the burden for her brother and that it was a beautiful song.
Despite the list of injuries and his daily complications, Hilley is thankful for the outpouring of love and support he has had from the community.
“Your efforts aren’t in vain. I will get up. I will get back on my feet, and I will take care of my family,” Hilley said.
Hilley’s sister, Lisa Fisher, started a GoFundMe page for Hilley’s doctor’s bills. According to Hilley, she lives an 8-hour drive away and wants to be of more help to her brother.
“I’m illiterate when it comes to social media,” said Hilley. "She’s the driving force behind all that.”
