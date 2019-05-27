Google Doodle reminds viewers to observe the National Moment of Remembrance

The Google Doodle reminds viewers to honor the 'Moment of Remembrance,' which occurs at 3 p.m. local time. (Source: Google/WDBJ/Gray News)
May 27, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:57 PM

(WDBJ7/Gray News) - Google has replaced its ever-changing Google Doodle in honor of Memorial Day, WDBJ reported.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Google Doodle is decorated to remember the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice and remind Americans to take the time to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.

If you visit the website back at 3 p.m., the website will play “Taps,” a song typically played during flag ceremonies and military funerals.

Check it out here.

