Beautiful and hot Memorial Day Monday

Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s near the water. Afternoon heat index values will approach 100 degrees across coastal Mississippi. And the UV index will be extreme. So, please remember to practice UV safety and heat safety. Take breaks in the shade or a/c. Stay hydrated. Apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses. Enjoy the nice and hot weather. But, please enjoy it safely. No rain through Wednesday. But, a slight chance for rain will be in the forecast for Thursday into the upcoming weekend.