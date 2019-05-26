Tourists visit Coast water attractions during hot Memorial Day Weekend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tourists and South Mississippi locals are making use of the Coast’s attractions to beat the heat this Memorial Day weekend.
The high temperatures meant an influx of business for ice cream truck owner Minh Nggyen. He said this time of year is a great year to attract customers.
“When they hear the music box here, they know the ice cream man is coming," he said.
Beach rental companies like Get Wet Inc. offer many options for those looking to enjoy the water.
“We do jetskis, we do aquacycles, kayaks, paddleboards," said owner Pat Piget. “Chairs and umbrellas because it’s so warm. You’ve got to have an umbrella when it gets this hot.”
Sergio Echevarria and his family said Biloxi was the perfect halfway point between Texas and Georgia. They plan to explore more of what the Coast has to offer.
“We’re going to spend a day at the beach, then we’re going to take a trip up to Ship Island tomorrow. We might hit up the waterpark," he said.
Gulf Islands Waterpark was booming with visitors who wanted to beat the heat.
“The crowd is out, the sun is out. It’s a great day at the water park,” said general manager Mark Moore. "We’re really excited to have that kind of opportunity to get everyone out and let them cool off.”
The signature water slides were the main attraction, leaving guests ready for another ride.
Others preferred more laid back choices like the lazy river or sitting on the sidelines and letting the kids have some fun.
To keep up with the rising temperatures over this holiday weekend, check out WLOX First Alert Weather.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.