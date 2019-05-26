Go-Ruck challenge honors fallen Biloxi police officer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 people spent their Sunday morning walking along Highway 90 in Biloxi to keep the memory of fallen Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen alive.
“Everybody is out drinking and stuff, which is cool, but sometimes we like to do something a little different," said participant John Scurrah.
The true meaning of Memorial Day hits close to home this holiday weekend.
“I knew Mack. He was a good friend of mine, and I’m doing this in honor of him and his family,” said one participant.
The Go-Ruck Challenge from the Margaritaville Resort to the Biloxi Lighthouse and back was all in honor of the fallen officer.
“I’ll do anything I can to support a law enforcement family and all first responders,” another participant said.
On Sunday, that meant braving the heat for a six-mile journey while wearing weighted ruck sacks and backpacks. Some also carried flags. This challenge comes exactly three weeks from the day of McKeithen’s tragic death.
“Everybody is all banding together; the whole community has banded together. It’s been fantastic to experience this,” said a participant.
“Everybody come out and put their blood, sweat and tears in to it, so it’s like giving it your all,” said participant Joshua Utley.
Donnie Handler felt a need to organize the challenge.
“The world right now is a bad place, and I think we all need to get out and support, as much as we can, get involved in your community and make things happen,” Handler said.
Some said the walk shows unity and resilience.
“This was really not only a physical tragedy. But also a mental, psychological tragedy. But through it all, you can see that we’ve come through it," said Ward 6 Biloxi Councilman Kenny Glavan.
“It’s evident by the outpouring of the support, from our community and our city, that we as a whole here in Biloxi and on the Coast support our police department, and all of our first responders, and our military," said Nathan Barrett, Biloxi Councilman for Ward 7.
It’s clear during this holiday weekend of honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, McKeithen will not be forgotten.
“Everybody here is family, and that’s what we’re doing; we’re helping family," Handler said.
Organizers said 100% of the day’s proceeds from registration fees will go directly to the McKeithen family.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.