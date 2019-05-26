Blueberry picking season is in full swing

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The first weekend of blueberry season is wrapping up in George County. Dozens of people got their hands on fresh-picked berries.
Leon Douglas’ day starts early. He’s got thousands of blueberries to tend to before customers show up.
“We usually see 15 or 20 blueberry pickers,” Douglas said. He owns Douglas Blueberry Farm, and this was the first weekend the farm was open for business this year.
“Well, I try to pick at least a bucket, sometimes two,” said Terri Nyman. She’s been coming to Douglas Blueberry Farm two to three times a week for years. One full bucket takes her about an hour to pick.
“Sometimes I come after work,” she said. “On Saturday morning after cleaning house, before I take my shower, I come and pick some blueberries.”
Douglas said he sees a lot of the same customers every single year.
“I have regular customers that come every year. I have one lady that picks 20 gallons of blueberries over a three-day period,” he said. "And for others, blueberry picking is a first.
“Do you like it?” asked Taren. “Yea,” said Joshua Bonin.
Douglas’ field is about 10 years old and holds four different types of blueberries.
“They’re all called rabbit eye blueberries. We have climax, premier, alapaha and brightwell,” Douglas said. “About four years ago we started letting people come in and pick. To sweeten the pot, I suppose, we started growing vegetables that people come in and get also.”
It’s a business Douglas has been doing for more than two decades and one he hopes families will continue to love.
Blueberry season is mid-May through the beginning of July.
