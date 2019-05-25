Traffic expected to increase along Gulf Coast for Memorial Day weekend and other events

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is expected to pick up along the Coast. Along with visitors traveling for Memorial Day, there will be increased traffic due to graduations and the Conference USA Championship this weekend.
Officials want to remind motorists to always practice safety when driving or operating a vehicle.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol begins its Memorial Day Travel enforcement period. Extra patrols begin at midnight and end at midnight on Monday. MHP will also participate in Operation Care, a national effort to increase officer presence on interstate and highways during specific high-crash periods.
