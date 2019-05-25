Rep. McLeod & wife issue statement after domestic violence allegations

I would like to briefly address some of the recent events and the media coverage of them. First, Doug, and I, would like to express our deep gratitude to our friends and family who have been so supportive throughout this matter. We would also like to thank the community in general for their understanding and their support in this matter. We realize how very fortunate we are to have such family, friends and neighbors in this wonderful community and elsewhere. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers while we continue serving the community and our local area residents.