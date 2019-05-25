Rep. McLeod & wife issue statement after domestic violence allegations

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After being in the spotlight over the past week because of an alleged domestic violence incident, Mississippi Republican representative, Doug McLeod, and his wife, Michele McLeod, are finally speaking out.
The two issued the following statement to the George County Times.
Mrs. Michele McLeod, NP:
I would like to briefly address some of the recent events and the media coverage of them. First, Doug, and I, would like to express our deep gratitude to our friends and family who have been so supportive throughout this matter. We would also like to thank the community in general for their understanding and their support in this matter. We realize how very fortunate we are to have such family, friends and neighbors in this wonderful community and elsewhere. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers while we continue serving the community and our local area residents.
As many of you are aware, I have devoted my life to the medical field in an effort to help others while Doug has been active in the community, has operated a local small business for many years and has now continued his service in the public sector by representing the great citizens of our area in the Legislature. We have been married for 35 years, and our love and appreciation for each other have seen us through the good and bad times.
Though we understand the media’s desire to immediately engage in speculative reporting in any matter such as this, the taking of things out of context has been surprising. We are not the people who have recently been displayed in certain stories. While Doug nor I claim to be perfect, the twisting of information has misrepresented me and the truth.
We intend to let the process work as designed, and we refuse to feed into the frenzy that has been initiated by the misleading reporting being done. We would ask that you reserve judgment and request that the you respect our family and our family’s privacy.
Representative Doug McLeod:
I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the friends, family and neighbors who have reached out in support and have offered their thoughts and prayers in this matter. While I would like to respond to some of the many fabrications and misrepresentations being reported and published by select media outlets and on social media, I will reserve addressing these until after the process is complete. Our family appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers and ask that our privacy be respected until such time as the facts are known.
An incident report from the George County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the McLeod home after a call came from inside the home for help on May 18.
Reportedly, McLeod was very drunk when they arrived. The report states another woman in the house told deputies McLeod punched his wife while inside their bedroom. Deputies reported seeing blood on the victim’s face and in the couple’s bedroom. The witness shared other personal details with deputies that we’re choosing not to report.
An ambulance was called to check out the victim’s injuries, and she did not require hospitalization.
McLeod was booked on simple assault charges and soon bonded out.
Republican House speaker Philip Gunn is calling on the resignation of McLeod if the alleged domestic violence incident is true.
McLeod represents District 107, which includes George and Stone County.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.