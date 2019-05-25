Rebel resilience results in 3 receiving their diplomas

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Graduation ceremonies have been continuously taking place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Hundreds will walk across the stage to collect their diplomas. But after a bad accident badly injured one student from George County High, a couple of his classmates did everything they could to make sure he was still able to participate.
“It is not really how you get there. It is if you get there, and I made it! That’s all that counts,” said Austin Boyles.
Boyles and two of his friends, James Terry and De’Lynn Livingston, were in an accident a little over a week ago and many feared they wouldn’t make it to the stage to collect their diplomas. Yet, Austin and James were both able to attend, and Austin was even able to stand.
While Livingston remained in the hospital bed for all of this, two junior classmates made sure he will remember graduation for the rest of his life.
“I know graduating is a pretty big mile stone, and it is definitely not something that I would want to miss. So, I figured I got free time and he wants to graduate, so might as well build a robot,” said Hayden Parker.
The junior wasn’t alone in his efforts. His classmate Patrick Jordan also spent hours of hard work on crafting the robot that helped make Livingston’s attendance possible.
“Obviously, I wouldn’t want to miss graduation, and that now that we were able to like build it, and make it to where he could graduate and seeing that he was obviously happy about it. It warms my heart," said Jordan.
The two’s effort brought a smile to many and made this moment possible.
