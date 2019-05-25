Presley’s Outing fully booked for Memorial Day weekend

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - About a thousand people enjoyed the first day of their Memorial Day weekend soaking up the sun at Presley’s Outing in Moss Point. Those staying at the park got in just in the nick of time.
“Up until 10 o’clock people were still calling, trying to get in,” said owner and manager Lynn Presley.
Presley said all 118 RV spots are accounted for.
“It’s very busy,” he said. “They’ll be coming in all day long.”
Presley estimates about a thousand people will come each day during the Memorial Day weekend. From swimming to boating, grilling out and celebrating, it’s a tradition for a lot of families.
“We grew up here,” said Tracy Scarborough from Grand Bay, Alabama. “When Mr. Presley was still alive, my daddy grew up with his boys and so this has been part of our life for as long as I can remember, for 47 years.”
“Yeah, we try to come every year,” added Grand Bay resident Bob Evans.
For others, this year is a first.
“This is our first year here on Memorial Day weekend,” said Grand Bay resident George Jackson. “We might make it a tradition.”
Since 1957, Presley said every single Memorial Day weekend is packed with one exception.
“Unless it’s bad weather. Bad weather and you won’t have nearly as many people,” Presley said.
A big draw is the “no alcohol allowed” rule.
“I like it because it’s family oriented,” Scarborough said. “There’s no alcohol allowed, and that’s what you want your children to grow up around.”
“It’s a non-alcoholic beach, and everybody has a great time,” Evans said.
That’s exactly what everyone was doing on Saturday.
“Just hang out with friends and family, get a little sun and have some fun,” Jackson said.
“We’re just glad to have people out here,” Presley said. “It’s fun watching them enjoy themselves.”
