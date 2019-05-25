Memorial Day Weekend remains hot and humid

It’s going to be another hot day! Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast, and we’ll see the low to mid 90s north of I-10. The heat index could reach 100-105 for inland areas today. More sunshine is expected.
It will be dry and clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Memorial Day will be almost identical with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain hot and humid with highs near 90. Sunshine is expected over the next several days.
