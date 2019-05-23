WLOX Editorial: Drive Safe

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Day Weekend is called the unofficial beginning of summer vacation season. With 43 Million Americans hitting the nation’s roads, rails and runways this weekend, official or not, the summer vacation season is in full swing.
Almost everybody will get to where they are going and back home safely in spite of heavy traffic. But some will not. We hope you are counted among the safe.
We also hope you are also counted among those taking a moment to pause and honor our fallen troops this Memorial Day weekend.
That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
