Don’t Punish My Pain rally protests CDC pain medication regulations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the Capital City and across the nation chronic pain sufferers are rallying in opposition to the CDC's pain prescription regulations.
Groups also gathered in Biloxi, wanting relief and respect for their conditions.
Members of Don’t Punish My Pain are rallying for changes in federal guidelines on the reduction of pain medication prescribed by doctors.
The chronic pain sufferers said they are being denied medication and treated like drug addicts because of the Centers for Disease Control’s opioid prescription regulations.
Joetta Berghman is 73 years old and lives in Summit.
Her pain medication has been cut by two thirds.
“I have a damaged sciatic nerve, which causes pain, constant pain and without pain medication it’s hard to get up out of bed and function,” said Berghman.
Thomas McCoy of Natchez and injured his back in 1999.
The 49 year old has had surgery on his lower neck and back which resulted in fused bones and a metal plate.
"There are people that actually need the medicine that aren't abusing it," said McCoy. "That haven't abused it. I've been on this junk for 20 years and what do I do now"?
In 2016, the CDC urged doctors not to prescribe opioids to patients with chronic pain to avoid the risk of addiction and overdose.
The agency now warns against abruptly discontinuing a patient’s opioid use to reduce the risk of severe withdrawal symptoms.
Prescription drug monitoring programs are in place at the state level to improve opioid prescribing.
Mississippi Don’t Punish Pain members will travel to Atlanta June 21st to join a national protest at the CDC.
