Staying hot and humid this week

It will stay warm tonight with lows in the 70s. A few clouds may linger.
No rain is expected over the next week with a strong ridge of high pressure over us. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend and into Memorial Day. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s. By the end of the week, high temperatures will be in the 90s. Factor in the humidity, and it could be feeling like 100 this weekend! Hydrate and take it easy if you plan on being outside.
