Staying hot and humid this week

It’s going to be another warm and muggy night with temperatures in the 70s. We could see some patchy fog develop, mainly north of I-10.
More sunshine is in store for Thursday. Many of us will stay completely dry, but there is a small chance for an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
The heat will continue into Friday and Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. With the humidity, the heat index may get close to 100. We can expect plenty of sunshine with rain chances remaining slim to none.
