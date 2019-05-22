South Mississippi Strong: City volunteer is a direct descendant of a founding family

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jimmy Krebs’ day starts early. He hits the ground running... literally. That’s followed by a bike ride.
“Two or three different areas, I’ll go for a run so it’s not so boring and so monotonous," Jimmy said. “And I might go out and do a bike right after the run.”
It’s something he does every single day because he loves it. He’s also passionate about his city.
“My motivation was to help create things to do in the community that we could have as ongoing activities and give a better perspective of Pascagoula, get people over here into our community," he said.
Year after year since the early nineties, Jimmy has volunteered his time to recruit for city events like the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle on Buffett Beach in the fall. He also competes.
Jimmy’s last name may sound familiar. There’s a Krebs Avenue in downtown Pascagoula, but it’s more than just that. He’s a direct descendant of a founding family. Two of Jimmy’s ancestors served as mayor. And today, he’s making his own mark on the city.
