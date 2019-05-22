13-year-old Gulfport boy charged as an adult in shooting of two girls

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 13-year-old boy is facing charges in the Tuesday night shooting of two girls.
The teenager was arrested by Gulfport Police after the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m. at the pool of Oxford Point Apartments on East Taylor Road.
Both of the girls were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said police. The ages of the two juveniles was not released.
According to police, many people witnessed the shooting.
The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting the girls is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Police said he is being charged as an adult. However, WLOX has chosen not to release his name due to his age. He is being held at Harrison County Jail with a bond set at $50,000 for each charge.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898
