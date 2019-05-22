Dozens of children ride to raise funds for Willow Canaan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There were dozens of bicycles riding in the parking lot at Cedar Lake Christian Academy Wednesday, but it wasn’t a race. It was a fundraiser for the United MSD Foundation.
The school learned about MSD - Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency - when Willow Canaan was diagnosed with the incurable disease as a pre-school student at the school. Her story touched many across the Coast, and the teachers and parents wanted to do something to help.
“We have the preschoolers out here with their trikes. We’ve got a little face painting and some activities for the older academy children just to kind of end the year in a positive way,” said Martha Brown of the United MSD Foundation. Parents and relatives of students made donations to the foundation.
The foundation is hosting a series of fundraisers to raise $3 million to launch Phase One of a clinical trial that they hope to begin in the fall.
One of their efforts includes making the United MSD Foundation your birthday charity of choice on your Facebook page.
Wiggin’ for Willow will be held in New Orleans on Sept. 6, and Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport will host willow’s sixth birthday party on Oct. 5.
