Pass Christian police chief set to retire in June

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks has announced that he will retire next month.
Mayor Chipper McDermott told WLOX that Hendricks told him Monday that he would retire on June 27. The city council received his retirement letter Tuesday night.
Assistant Chief Daren Freeman will act as interim chief until the position is filled. The city will advertise for a new police chief over the next two weeks. McDermott said the goal is to have a new chief in place by the time Hendricks’ retirement becomes official.
Hendricks has been police chief in Pass Christian since June 2015, taking the place of John Dubuisson, who retired after 30 years as chief. Hendricks began his career in law enforcement 22 years ago in Ohio. He was with Biloxi Police Department for 15 years and spent six years at D’Iberville Police Department becoming chief in Pass Christian.
According to the mayor, Hendricks is moving back to Cleveland, Ohio to be closer to his mother.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.