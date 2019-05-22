Nike to release Devin Booker ‘Made in Moss Point’ sneakers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Moss Point standout is honoring his Gulf Coast roots with a new line of Nike shoes.
A Devin Booker line of Nike Air Force 1 shoes will be available beginning June 8, according to Twitter account @J23app.
The shoes will feature a nod to Booker’s origins with a tongue that reads “Made in Moss Point.”
The shoes feature a barely grey base and moon particle lining around the lace holes and the heel. The soles are pale ivory. The heel tab includes an embroidered “No Sir,” and the shoes come with a hang tag that reads “D-Book,” according to NiceKicks.com.
Inside the shoes, the sole reads “Devin Booker’s signature no socks style – Always fresh.”
Booker has been making waves as early at 2013, netting an average 28.9 points per game as a junior.
Booker graduated from Moss Point High in 2014. He was then drafted in 2015 by the Phoenix Suns. On March 24, 2017, Booker became the youngest player to score over 60 points in a game, finishing with 70 against the Boston Celtics. This past July, he announced that he had re-signed with the Suns in a five-year, $158 million contract.
Rap superstar Drake even sported a Moss Point High basketball jersey while performing in Phoenix in October in honor of Booker.
The shoes will sell for $100, according to SneakerNews.com.
