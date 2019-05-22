Harrison County sucks the life out of litter with new trash vacuum

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Litter is a “never ending problem” for Harrison County, but the county now has a new tool to keep the streets clean.
The county bought a trash vacuum that can suck up 202 gallons of litter along roadsides and in parks. Best of all, it is a one-man operation. The trash vac allows Harrison County road manager Tim Smith to use workers on more important projects besides cleaning up after litter bugs.
“Used to be four to six guys picking up each side of a roadway. We can do that with one man now and cover miles with it, so it’s a real useful tool for us,” Smith said.
The city of D’Iberville has used one of the trash vacs for several years, and it saved them more than enough money to cover the cost of the equipment.
