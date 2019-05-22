Gulfport police searching for missing person

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police received a report of a missing person for 29-year-old Terri Anna Johnson Monday around 8:02 p.m.
Johnson was reportedly last seen at her home Monday around 2:45 p.m. Family members said they were concerned for her safety.
She is described as a black female standing 5′02 weighing 240 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding his location is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.
