Gulfport police searching for missing person
Johnson is described as a 29 year old black female, 5'02", 240 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)
By Annie Johnson | May 21, 2019 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 9:19 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police received a report of a missing person for 29-year-old Terri Anna Johnson Monday around 8:02 p.m.

Johnson was reportedly last seen at her home Monday around 2:45 p.m. Family members said they were concerned for her safety.

She is described as a black female standing 5′02 weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his location is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.

