Food Trucks on the Coast: Two cities still in talks about allowing mobile food vendors

“Absolutely I would think that would be the whole impetus of putting these ordinances on the books to kind of make it a fair playing field for the establishments that are already here," said Brandon Atwell, the co-owner of Murky Waters BBQ. "The example is that someone could drive a truck from Louisiana, come in to the city, set up, sell items, not collect a single sales tax dollar, not pay the appropriate taxes, insurance and what not and then drive straight back to Louisiana.”