Flint Creek Water Park getting ready for the busy season

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One of South Mississippi’s biggest tourist attractions is gearing up for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 700,000 people visit Flint Creek Water Park in Stone County every year. There’s a reason why.
There’s plenty of sprucing up going on this week at Flint Creek. The park will be ready with just about anything that’s fun to do.
“We offer camping, boating, hiking trails, horse trails, horseback riding," said Joe Smith, park administrator.
Not to mention, there is also plenty of cabin space. Perhaps sitting on a swing overlooking the lake is your cup of tea. Just getting away from the hustle and bustle of life is the main attraction, according to assistant park manage Richard Barrett.
“Even though we are nestled on the edge of the city of Wiggins, when you’re here, it feels like you’re out in the wilderness. So we get people from large cities that come here and they are amazed," Barrett said.
Dot Dantzler spends every summer at Flint Creek. It’s hard to beat the view or the serenity.
“We come up for the people. They are very friendly and outgoing. The park is wonderful. It’s very family oriented. There’s a lot for the kids to do, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, fishing,” Dantzler explained.
The water slide and pool open May 24, and safety is a top priority for safety director Stewart Smith.
“Our goal is that everybody that comes here to the water park leaves in the same condition they left in, only happier. We’ve just completed our lifeguard, our attendant training," he said.
While Flint Creek Water Park offers families and kids a great time and a great getaway, the park also offers something else that’s just as important: jobs for local people.
“You couldn’t ask for a better place to work because you’re outdoors, you’re on the lake all day, there’s wildlife you get to see," said Sabrina Pullen, housekeeping supervisor. "And another reason is the people. You meet so many people.”
Those people keep coming back to enjoy a little R & R.
The park opened in 1969 and is 1900 acres in size. The lake itself is another 650 acres.
