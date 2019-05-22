Design company presents concept for Town Commons to Gautier city leaders

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Seymour Engineering presented its concept to Gautier city leaders for Town Commons Tuesday night.
It includes a musical playground and fountain, an amphitheater, fire pits, an outdoor movie screen, a splash pad, a kayak launch, a dog park, a pavilion, tree houses, parking, courts for pickleball, basketball, volleyball and tennis, restrooms, plus nature boardwalks and bike trails.
The project will happen in three phases, with the concept being phase one.
It will be free of charge for residents with an option for the city to rent out different sections for special events. The city will fund the project with special grants and by using bond money as a match. Officials estimate phase one will cost $3 million.
Some residents stood up to voice their concerns. One resident asked about a bike trail and pump station. Another resident asked about security and safety. They seem split on the idea.
“Their idea for four courts is fantastic,” said pickleball player Betsy Mabee.
“I understand the park is something that’s been on the agenda for 10 years,” added Gautier resident Pat Johnson. “That’s fine, but we’re losing business right and left. We just need for people to bring us some business.”
The dozens of acres owned by the city is located behind Singing River Mall, north of the roundabout. City leaders are hoping Town Commons will drum up business for the mall.
City leaders will discuss Town Commons at their next meeting in June. Click here to read more about the plans.
