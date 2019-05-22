Car catches fire after driver loses control in Harrison County accident

Photos taken from the scene courtesy of Harrison County fire chief Pat Sullivan.
By Annie Johnson | May 22, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 4:29 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire & Rescue and AMR responded to a car accident Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. on McHenry Road.

Harrison County fire chief Pat Sullivan says a car caught on fire after the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle. The driver was the only occupant of the car and was able to escape with non-life-threatening injures.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

All photos and video are courtesy of Chief Sullivan.

