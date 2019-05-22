Biloxi city council votes to close railroad crossings downtown

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council unanimously voted to coordinate with CSX and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to begin the process of closing the railroad crossings at Nixon Street and Delauney Street.
According to city documents, crossings could not be closed until parallel roadways were complete. Those documents say that the parallel roads needed are now complete.
Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel wanted to remind people that Biloxi has to work with other agencies to complete this task.
“One of the big things that people need to remember about this is the city is not in total control of this. We have to work with MDOT, who is over all crossings, as well as CSX, who owns the right of way. So, what we’re looking to do is by the end of the year, we’re looking to have these first two streets closed,” Creel said.
Councilman Felix Gines believes the closures will provide a lot of convenience to residents, but other than convenience, Gines believes it will add a measure of security.
“I think it will be safety, and that’s paramount, safety in our community. As you know, we’ve had a lot of wrecks in that area, and we want to make sure or try to at least alleviate some of those accidents,” he said.
The city engineer and chief administrative officer were given the approval Tuesday to coordinate with rail and state officials.
The other crossings in this resolution are Holley Street, Iriquois Street, Dorries Street and Querens Avenue. Creel said that the next two rail crossings will be closed by the end of next year.
