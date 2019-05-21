Winning streak snapped as Shuckers fall short of sweep

BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Biloxi Shuckers (24-21) struggled to find a big swing on Monday night at MGM Park and fell short of a series sweep with a 4-0 defeat against the Chattanooga Lookouts (22-21). Despite a three-hit night from infielder Patrick Leonard, Biloxi trailed throughout the contest and sees their six-game winning streak come to a close.
Ibandel Isabel provided the Lookouts with an early 2-0 lead against Shuckers starting pitcher Bowden Francis (L,1-4). Taylor Trammel extended the first inning with a two-out walk and Isabel cashed in with a two-run home run in the following at bat. Francis struck out a pair and faced the minimum in the third before allowing two more runs in the fourth. Tyler Stephenson tripled to right-center and was plated with an RBI single from Brantley Bell. Tony Santillan (W, 1-2) then helped his own cause with a base hit into left to score Bell and make it a 4-0 game.
Santillan worked 5.1 innings for the Lookouts, striking out six and pitching out of a jam in the fourth when theShuckers left runners on the corners. Leonard and Thomas strung together back-to-back singles in the inning before Bruce Caldwell hit into a fielders choice and C.J. Hinojosa flied to left to end the threat.
Biloxi’s bullpen was able to hold the 4-0 deficit throughout the night. Cody Ponce struck out a pair and worked two scoreless innings while Marcos Diplan and Luke Barker each tossed a scoreless frame. With just four hits on the night, the Shuckers offense left eight stranded and was held in check with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-6.
The Shuckers will enjoy an off day on Tuesday and resume action on Wednesday in Mobile for a five-game series with the BayBears. Biloxi will send RHP Alec Bettinger (1-3, 5.62) to the mound on Wednesday and Mobile will counter with Luis Madero (1-2, 4.29).