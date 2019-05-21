Winning streak snapped as Shuckers fall short of sweep

Ibandel Isabel provided the Lookouts with an early 2-0 lead against Shuckers starting pitcher Bowden Francis (L,1-4). Taylor Trammel extended the first inning with a two-out walk and Isabel cashed in with a two-run home run in the following at bat. Francis struck out a pair and faced the minimum in the third before allowing two more runs in the fourth. Tyler Stephenson tripled to right-center and was plated with an RBI single from Brantley Bell. Tony Santillan (W, 1-2) then helped his own cause with a base hit into left to score Bell and make it a 4-0 game.