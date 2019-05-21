Welter Family fighting for Biloxi landmark status

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Welter Family is working to have their home designated as a Biloxi city landmark. And it could happen as soon as this week.
“We just feel that it is imperative that we preserve what we have,” said John Welter. “Part of it is being in a historical neighborhood. Cause we all have the same goal. We love the history and we want to keep it that way."
And it’s not just John who wants to honor the home’s long history. His wife, Linda, also takes great pride in their efforts to commemorate their home.
“It is pride. I am proud to be able to do this,” said Linda Welter.
If the city council approves the designation request, the house will gain historical status in the city. The Welters will also receive a commemorative plaque. As for why they are fighting for the honor? They say it’s because others are unable to.
“After Katrina, we lost so many landmarks and we lost so much of our history. And our house is still here,” said Linda.
The 114-year-old home isn’t the only house seeking a landmark designation. Just up the road, the Morans are also applying for landmark status for their beloved home.
The city council will make a final decision on both cases during their Tuesday afternoon meeting.
