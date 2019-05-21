Silver Alert cancelled for missing 66-year-old Hazlehurst woman

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Rebecca Holmes of Hazlehurst, Copiah County. She has been found safe.
She had on blue jeans and possibly a light-colored t-shirt.
She was last seen walking by a neighbor on Monday, May 20, at about 6:00 a.m. in the 3000 block East Whitworth Street area in Hazlehurst.
Family members say Rebecca Holmes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. She is home and the Silver Alert was cancelled.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.