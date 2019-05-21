Moss Point woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable person

Robin Lister Clay, 56, turned herself in to authorities Monday following an indictment by a Harrison County grand jury on one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail)
By Annie Johnson | May 21, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:39 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County grand jury indicted 56-year-old Robin Lister Clay of Moss Point for one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Clay faces 10 years in prison for allegedly stealing nearly $13,000 from a woman, who is not able to care for herself.

The indictment states, as power of attorney, she stole $12,889.40 from the victim and used it for her own advantage without the victim’s consent. This happened over a 22-month period.

Clay turned herself in to authorities Monday. She was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center without a bond.

