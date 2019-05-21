Moss Point woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable person

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County grand jury indicted 56-year-old Robin Lister Clay of Moss Point for one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person.
Attorney General Jim Hood said Clay faces 10 years in prison for allegedly stealing nearly $13,000 from a woman, who is not able to care for herself.
The indictment states, as power of attorney, she stole $12,889.40 from the victim and used it for her own advantage without the victim’s consent. This happened over a 22-month period.
Clay turned herself in to authorities Monday. She was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center without a bond.
