Mayor looking to sell naming rights to Pelican Landing

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Pelican Landing in Moss Point could soon have a new name, if plans pan out.
Mayor Mario King said he’s exploring an opportunity to sell the naming rights and even has a call with a potential naming partner this week.
The mayor said this would be a big deal by generating revenue for the city. It’s likely the extra revenue could go towards daily upkeep currently on the books like power, water, landscaping and staff.
Mayor King said Pelican Landing was purchased with section 108 HUD funds, so selling it is off the table.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.