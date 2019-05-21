Long Beach High students hope to clear the air within city limits

LONG BEACH, MS. (WLOX) - With a CDC report citing a rise in vaping amongst teens and middle-schoolers, students at Long Beach High are about to make a stand on an issue they feel starts with them.
“We are the ones being effected, and we are the ones who typically see the electronic cigarettes and those types of things more... and the Juuls especially," said Alaysha Allen, LBHS Junior. "So, coming up on those, if they see that we are the ones trying to stop it, as well and not only just, you know, let it happen... I think it will make a bigger impact.”
These students have drafted an ordinance to propose to the Long Beach Board of Aldermen that could potentially clear the air in most public areas within city limits.
Anecia Flewellen, a LBHS 2019 graduate, said the ordinance includes all tobacco products.
“Essentially, at its core, the ordinance is requesting for the public areas in Long beach to be made smoke-free," said Flewellen. "All tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, will no longer be allowed in certain public areas.”
According to the students, public health is the chief concern for the ordinance. However, the issue also hits close to home.
“So, my father was actually a smoker for a while. He had a little bit of a scare at one point, and thankfully, he stopped," said Conner Thurtell, a LBHS 2019 graduate. "But, seeing him go through that was personally just a wake up call.”
So Tuesday, the young leaders hope to affect change in their city that will have a positive impact for years to come.
“The issues that we are focused on are going to have to eventually be the concern of everyone because we’re essentially the group that is affected by everything," said Flewellen. "I think it’s important to use our voice and start raising awareness as to what matters to us, especially as we are up and coming voters.”
