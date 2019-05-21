Hot and humid this week; Andrea has formed in the Atlantic

It’s going to be warm and humid by Tuesday morning. Lows will only drop into the 70s.
We could see an isolated shower Tuesday afternoon, but rain chances will be very slim. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and the humidity will make it feel like the 90s. The rest of the week and weekend will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs during our Memorial Day Weekend will be in the 90s. The heat index may be nearing 100 at that point.
We also have our first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Subtropical Storm Andrea formed on Monday south of Bermuda. Thankfully, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast or the U.S.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.