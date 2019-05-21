Hot and dry with even hotter temps on the way

We are going to see even hotter temps head this way. With the tropical air mass in place, we are going to have heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. Try to wear light-weight, light-colored clothing. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated; if you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning hours and later evening hours, if possible. If you have to work in the heat, take frequent breaks.