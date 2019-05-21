Hot and dry with even hotter temps on the way

Today was hot and humid in South Mississippi. We are going to be warm and muggy overnight with lows staying in the 70s. We are going to be hard pressed to see any rain over the next week in South Mississippi.
We are going to see even hotter temps head this way. With the tropical air mass in place, we are going to have heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. Try to wear light-weight, light-colored clothing. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated; if you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning hours and later evening hours, if possible. If you have to work in the heat, take frequent breaks.
We are certainly going to see hotter temps into the summer, but this is going to be our first really hot weekend heading into this Memorial Day weekend. So be safe and try to stay cool!