“Click It or Ticket” campaign in effect until after Memorial Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Don’t be alarmed if you see more police cruisers than usual on the road over the next two weeks.
“We will have an increased presence of officers between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., between the 20th of May and the 2nd of June,” said Maj. Chris Deback, with the Biloxi Police Department.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is now underway, and police say the evening hours are significant.
“That is the time when seatbelt usage is at its lowest,” said Sgt. James Griffin with the Gulfport Police Department.
According to the NHTSA, more than half of the people who died in car crashes in 2017 were not wearing seat belts. Strapping yourself in should be a something that you do each time you get in the car, regardless of if you’re going around the block or on the highway.
“A wreck can happen anywhere. It can happen on your street, it can happen 100-miles away from home, wherever you are travelling to,” said Deback.
Even when you think you're safe, you can never be too carefree.
“It can be at low impact or low mileage, it can be at high speeds on the interstate, but any impact can cause injury. People just need to wear their seat belt and be aware,” Deback added.
Police say your passengers need to have their seat belts on too, because if you get stopped and they aren’t wearing them, that’s another citation for you.
“If you have children in the car under the age of four, they should be restrained with a properly approved child restraint seat,” said Griffin.
Police want you to remember one thing about the campaign.
“The Click It or Ticket campaign is not about writing citations, its about saving lives,” said Griffin.
Gulfport Police say the city usually ranks among the top in the state for drivers who DO wear their seat belts regularly.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.