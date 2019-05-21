Centennial Plaza job fair will continue Wednesday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Centennial Plaza complex in Gulfport is hosting a job fair at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi. After taking applications Tuesday, the job fair will continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Employers are looking to fill about 300 positions in food and beverage and guest services at their hotels and restaurants.
There’s also much anticipation for another development in Gulfport expected to bring more jobs to the Coast.
Construction at the long-empty former Veterans Administration site has been going on for months, and there is much anticipation for the contributions it will also bring.
“I’m really excited about it. I think it’s going to be a good opportunity,” said job applicant Shan Fields. “I think it will bring a little bit more revenue to the area and plus making a lot of jobs, as you can tell by today.”
The 48-acre development will feature two hotels, Grand Centennial and Oasis, the Blue Marlin restaurant and a chapel for weddings and events. No date has been set for the opening, but it is expected be late this summer.
