Coroner identifies woman murdered by boyfriend

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you have any information that could help police, contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. Tips can also be given online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.