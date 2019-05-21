Coroner identifies woman murdered by boyfriend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is charged with murder after his girlfriend was assaulted and killed Monday night. Gary Wayne Wallace, 37, is being held on a million dollars bond.
Just before midnight, Biloxi Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue for a medical emergency. That’s when they found a 45-year-old woman who had been physically assaulted and unconscious. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Penny Barrett-Clark.
Clark was living in Biloxi and had family in Vancleave. According to Switzer, she was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Her body was transported to Jackson, MS to determine her cause of death.
Wallace was at the home when officers arrived, and they held him as the investigation unfolded. Once they determined he was their suspect, Wallace was charged with murder.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you have any information that could help police, contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. Tips can also be given online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
