Biloxi native recipient of debt elimination for Morehouse College class of 2019

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Shaquil and his mother, Shyri, worked hard to make sure he graduated. The memorable day finally came Sunday, May 19th.
But, this already special day turned into something more when billionaire Robert Smith announced he would eliminate the entire student loan debt for the class of 2019.
“This is my class, 2019, and my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans," Smith said.
For Shaquil, a donation of this magnitude made all of the difference.
“I did have about $240 thousand worth of debt plus parent plus loans," Shaquil said.
"Elated, like honestly elated... It’s really hard to find words to describe it, so I don’t want to like not do it justice. Speechless is the best thing I can say,” he said.
It wasn’t an easy journey.
“I came to Morehouse in 2013. I lost my grandfather. I lost my grandmother. I lost a very close uncle. I lost a very close cousin. My father got incarcerate for about 60 years. My mom lost her job," Shaquil said. "I failed courses, and I didn’t graduate when I was suppose to. A lot of things happened to me, and a lot of people thought I should give up.”
But, with help from his mom they made it happen.
“If you’re in a situation similar to mine, if you can wait and not be tired of waiting I can guarantee you God’s timing is always the best timing. Never give up on what you believe in," Shaquil advised. "Always see it through because even though I didn’t graduate in 2017 like I was suppose to, I graduated in 2019 with everything I went through paid off. So, a huge shoutout to Mr. Robert Smith. I appreciate you, sir more than you ever know.”
And now, without $240 thousand weighing on his dreams, Shaquil has big plans.
“He really gave me a huge headstart,” he said.
