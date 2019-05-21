Biloxi native recipient of debt elimination for Morehouse College class of 2019

“If you’re in a situation similar to mine, if you can wait and not be tired of waiting I can guarantee you God’s timing is always the best timing. Never give up on what you believe in," Shaquil advised. "Always see it through because even though I didn’t graduate in 2017 like I was suppose to, I graduated in 2019 with everything I went through paid off. So, a huge shoutout to Mr. Robert Smith. I appreciate you, sir more than you ever know.”