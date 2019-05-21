Barlow quadruplets 18 yrs later, graduating from high school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, a set of quadruplets in Pascagoula will graduate from high school. It’s a huge milestone and a story we’ve been covering for 18 years. Now, the Barlow Quads are all grown up.
“It’s been fun,” said Jade.
“Growing up everybody’s always like, you’re a quad! That’s so cool,” added Adyson.
Avery, Jacob, Jade and Adyson will graduate from Resurrection Catholic High School Tuesday. The consensus with them is that they love hanging out with friends.
“I love to work,” said Avery. “Be on the river with friends.”
“Mainly hanging out with friends,” added Jade.
“Going on the river,” Jacob said. “Hunting.. Duck hunting.”
“I like to dance, and spending time with my friends,” Adyson said.
Back in 2001, Shannon and James Barlow allowed WLOX inside their home for a sneak peek at a day in their lives: feeding, changing, dishes. You name it, they did it. It was hectic.
“It’s been very busy and it changes every year. When they were younger, it was more about being very structured and everything being organized, and somewhere it changed where it’s just running 90 to nothing," Shannon said.
Now the quads are heading off to college.
“We knew it was coming, but it is hard. It’s good too because it gives them their next chapter,” James added.
They’re all pursuing different fields.
Jade is pursuing nursing. Avery id pursuing mechanical engineering, both at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Gautier campus. Adyson is pursuing dance and speech and occupational therapy at MGCCC’s Perkinston campus, and Jacobis pursuing soccer at Meridian Community College.
“The kids are all very different," Shannon said. "Being in all different directions, it’s helped to have people that do know and want to see what’s best for our kids and willing to help.”
Shannon and James say they’re proud of their children and the journeys they chose.
