Subtropical Storm Andrea forms near Bermuda

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first named system of the 2019 hurricane season formed between the Bahamas and Bermuda on Monday, May 20. It is named Andrea.
This storm is expected to pose zero threat to the Gulf Coast as it moves northeastward away from the U.S. mainland.
Here was the statement issued Monday evening from the National Hurricane Center regarding this system:
- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this
- At 5:30 PM Monday, the center of Subtropical Storm Andrea was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 68.7 West.
- The storm is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h).
- A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by an eastward motion by Tuesday night.
- On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest or south of Bermuda during the next day or two.
- Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible overnight. Weakening should begin late Tuesday, and Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.
- Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) northeast of the center.
- The Air Force Hurricane Hunters measured a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1. But, storms do have a tendency to form in the month of May from time to time.
The official hurricane forecast for the 2019 season calls for near-normal activity. Remember, a season with above-normal activity is still a good season if none of the storms hit you. And a season with below-normal activity could actually be a bad season if just one bad storm hits you.
