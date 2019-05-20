Southeast Miss. American Red Cross seeking volunteers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Red Cross chapter needs volunteers.
Red Cross volunteers work daily to provide food, supplies and other services to those in need. There are currently around 100 volunteers across the state working the aftermath of the severe weather events that happened earlier this month. Directors said they are in continuous need of people willing to help.
“There’s really a job for everybody, whether you like driving vehicles or doing logistics work or working in the office,” said John McFarland, executive director of the Southeast Miss. Red Cross. “All our offices are staffed by volunteers. Whether you want to run a shelter, do case work where you’re working with people on the worst day of their life, we’ll find something that fits your interest and then we’ll schedule you for training.”
If you are interested in volunteering, you can get started at RedCross.org.
Once you fill out an application, a member of the Red Cross from your region will contact you.
