Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum wins 2019 C Spire Ferriss Trophy

Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum wins 2019 C Spire Ferriss Trophy
Mississippi State senior outfielder Jake Mangum was named the top college baseball player in Mississippi. Source: Mississippi State
By Waverly McCarthy | May 20, 2019 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 7:41 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State senior outfielder Jake Mangum was named the top college baseball player in Mississippi.

The Jackson Prep alum took home the 2019 C Spire Ferriss Trophy in a ceremony at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Monday, becoming the first two-time winner of the honor.

Mangum, a three time finalist, beat out his own teammate Ethan Small, Ole Miss’ Tyler Keenan and Grae Kessinger, and USM’s Matt Wallner.

[ Five finalists named for 2019 C Spire Ferriss Trophy ]

Mangum bookends his college career winning the award his freshman and senior years.

The award is named for the late Dave “Boo” Ferriss, a Magnolia State baseball legend, a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and long-time Delta State head baseball coach.

We will have more from Mangum in tonight’s newscasts.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.