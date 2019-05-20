Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum wins 2019 C Spire Ferriss Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State senior outfielder Jake Mangum was named the top college baseball player in Mississippi.
The Jackson Prep alum took home the 2019 C Spire Ferriss Trophy in a ceremony at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Monday, becoming the first two-time winner of the honor.
Mangum, a three time finalist, beat out his own teammate Ethan Small, Ole Miss’ Tyler Keenan and Grae Kessinger, and USM’s Matt Wallner.
Mangum bookends his college career winning the award his freshman and senior years.
The award is named for the late Dave “Boo” Ferriss, a Magnolia State baseball legend, a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and long-time Delta State head baseball coach.
