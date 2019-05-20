Long Beach High theater program wins $3,000 grant

LONG BEACH, MS. (WLOX) - A dream came true for the Long Beach High School theater program when they were awarded a $3,000 grant Monday.
The Cable One Cares program selected five recipients from applicants in 21 states. Long Beach High was the top recipient.
Theater teacher Carrie Ferguson-Bellew said the money will be used to purchase a laptop to replace their outdated computer to run sound system and, hopefully, purchase a theatrical projector.
How did the Bearcats’ grant application stand out among all the others?
“I think it was the sincerity on their submittal about their desire to make life better for their students and the need for assistance in the program.,” said Jim Duck, General Manager of Cable One in Gulfport and Long Beach.
Duck presented the check to Ferguson-Bellew Monday.
This is the third year of the Cable One Cares program. Last year, the City of Gulfport won a grant from Cable One for a beautification program.
