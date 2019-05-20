Gulfport city leaders encourage residents to live healthier lifestyle

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is doing what it can to help its citizens live a healthier lifestyle.
Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Healthy Mississippi Initiative, specially-trained police officers and firefighters will be visiting elementary schools once a month to teach healthier eating and exercise classes.
The program will "impact the children, so they can impact their families,” said Cheryl Millender, the Human Resource manager for Gulfport.
“As a city, we push outdoor recreation and a healthy lifestyle,” said Gus Wesson, the city’s director of leisure services.
The city also added four exercise stations around Jones Park that will make getting a good workout easier, and those facilities will be available for public use by the end of the week.
“Jones Park is our most heavily used park," said Wesson. "Any morning and any afternoon, we have groups out here that are doing fitness, yoga, crossfit, running whatever, and this really adds an extra amenity to serve the public.”
The grant will also provide city employees with $10 each to spend on healthy foods at the Gulfport Farmers’ Market.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.