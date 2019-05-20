Colts sign former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMC) - The Indianapolis Colts signed former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.
Kelly was a seventh round pick in 2017 for the Denver Broncos but has yet to have a chance to prove himself in the NFL.
Kelly was released by the Broncos in October 2018 following an arrest for trespassing. He later pleaded guilty and served probation and community service.
Kelly will head to Indianapolis with a chance to back up incumbent starting quarterback Andrew Luck.
