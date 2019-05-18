Coast woman aims to raise awareness, break stigma of mental illness

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - At Energy Club in Long Beach, the focus is typically on physical health. On Saturday, it was also a place to learn about mental health.
“Everybody wants to get fit. They want to get healthy, they want to eat right. They want to take care of their body, and when you start talking about taking care of your mind, it’s embarrassing, and it should not be,” said Cynthia Shields.
This is the second year Shields has organized a mental health fair in Long Beach during the month of May for Mental Health Awareness Month. She said it’s part of her fight to break down the stigma of mental illness.
She said her experience to help a family member with mental illness has shown her just how hard it can be to get help.
“It’s extremely difficult to find resources and treatment, and information, so we did a lot of our own research, and it’s frustrating," Shields said.
She doesn't want other families to have that same experience, so she reached out to organizations to collect information and bring it to one place - making the fair a one-stop shop to learn about mental illnesses.
Shields’s daughter was inspired by her mother to also become an advocate for mental health.
“We’re all living with mental illness, and that’s okay, and if we just extend some sympathy and compassion toward one another, that could be enough to make a difference," said Annie Mays.
Shields said her goal is to get everyone involved.
“I want more people to do this. I want other cities to do this. I want the city of Long Beach to participate. I want there to be something at the coliseum, I guess. That’s my dream,” she said.
Information on Shield’s mission and future events can be found by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
