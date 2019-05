Warm and humid Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s on the coast. Upper 60s north of I-10. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on the coast, 90s north of I-10. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Even warmer temperatures will build into the weekend with highs in the upper 90s possible north of I-10. Heat index values may approach the 100-105 degree range.