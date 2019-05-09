Summit focuses on removing stigma surrounding children’s mental health

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Too often the warning signs were there; hints of a mental health issue which are mentioned after a tragedy. Now school shootings are putting the topic back in the national conversation and the Children’s Mental Health Summit in Jackson. When you hear about mental health issues, your mind may not go to kids, but 1 in 5 children struggle with it.
“We’re ashamed," explained Canopy Children’s Solutions CEO Dr. John Damon. "There’s a stigma associated with mental health. So, people think ‘Well maybe they’ll grow out of it. They don’t want to talk about it.’”
But Dr. Damon says 80 percent of those kids never get the help they need. He hopes more cases can be caught before it crosses the line into a situation of violence or self-harm.
“The way they’re pulling away from other kids at the playground," he said as he started to list some warning signs of a mental health issue in children. "They don’t want to sit with anyone else at the lunch table. They used to like playing basketball or on the baseball team, but now they don’t want to do that. I notice that they’re hanging out with a different group of friends than they used to. Those should be things that ping for us.”
On the law enforcement side, FBI Jackson Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze couldn’t help but think of that after learning of the Colorado school shooting.
“What trauma must have been going on in their life that led them to this moment in time where they felt like their only recourse, their only action, was to take this course of action?" asked Freeze. “That’s what I’m hoping to get at. That’s what I’m hoping to try to better understand.”
He’s hoping people will follow the advice to speak up if behaviors seem off.
“Please don’t be the filter of information," added Freeze. "Call local law enforcement. That’s our job. Let us figure out how your piece of the puzzle fits in. You may think you’re the only person. When in fact you may be the fifth, sixth or tenth person. Now we have a great bigger and better understanding. And so, your piece was vital.”
Dr. Damon notes that if you’re just starting to notice behavioral changes, taking the child to the pediatrician could be a good first step. They can often direct you to other resources if other health issues are eliminated as possible causes.
